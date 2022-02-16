BPD: Man attacked, fires shots at mail theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man, who was allegedly attacked with pepper spray, fired shots Tuesday at two people suspected of breaking into mail boxes in Central Bakersfield.

BPD said they received reports of a shooting at about 3:19 a.m. in the 2500 block of Olive Street. Police said the person who reported the shooting saw two men breaking into community mailboxes and the person confronted them. BPD said one man pepper-sprayed the person and pulled out a hunting knife. The person pulled out a gun and fired two times at the man with the knife, said BPD. The man dropped the knife and ran away with the other mail theft suspect, said BPD.

BPD said officers didn't find evidence anyone was hit by gunfire.

One suspect is described as a white man, 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black backpack. The other suspect was only described as a man. The person who fired the shots cooperated with the investigation and was released at the scene, said BPD.

BPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.