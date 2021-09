BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was killed in a shooting Monday night in central Bakersfield.

According to BPD, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 10:39 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of Jewett Avenue.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

No suspect information is available as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or BPD at 661-327-7111.