BPD: Man killed in shooting at marijuana dispensary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was killed Saturday at a marijuana dispensary in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident happened before 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Stine Road.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the marijuana dispensary, said BPD. Medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts but the man was declared dead at the scene.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964 or BPD at 661-327-7111.