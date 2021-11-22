BPD: Man killed in shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was killed in a Southwest Bakersfield shooting early Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to call about a man lying in the road at about 1:25 a.m. in the 5200 block of Panama Lane, said BPD. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving efforts but he was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

BPD said there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3534, or BPD at 661-327-7111.