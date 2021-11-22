Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

BPD: Man killed in shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 09:46:35-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was killed in a Southwest Bakersfield shooting early Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to call about a man lying in the road at about 1:25 a.m. in the 5200 block of Panama Lane, said BPD. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving efforts but he was declared dead at the scene, according to police.
BPD said there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3534, or BPD at 661-327-7111.

Oregon Street Shooting

Crime

2021 23ABC Homicide Tracker

4:28 PM, Jan 08, 2021

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Condors Blackout Cancer Night Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets