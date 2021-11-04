BPD: Man killed in Southwest Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night in Southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officer responded to reports of a shooting at about 10:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Wible Road.

Officers found a man who was declared dead at the scene, according to BPD. This is the 54th murder in Bakersfield, according to BPD.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.