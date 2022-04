BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was killed in a stabbing Thursday afternoon at Planz Park.

BPD said they received reports of a stabbing shortly after 4 p.m. BPD said officers found a man with stab wounds who was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing and no suspect information is public at this time.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 661-327-7111.