BPD: Man shot in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers received a call of a man suffering from a gunshot wound just after 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Hughes Lane and Lum Avenue, about two blocks south of Valley Plaza Mall.

Police say they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to BPD, there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.