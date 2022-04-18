BPD: Man shot, killed in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was killed Sunday night in a shooting in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers received reports of a shooting shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of Avila Street. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds and the man was declared dead at the scene, said BPD.

There is no suspect information available and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Tommy Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or BPD at 661-327-7111.