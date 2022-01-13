Watch
BPD: Man shot while in vehicle in South Bakersfield

Traffic may be affected near Wible and Wilson roads
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 17:22:21-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was shot Thursday while in his vehicle by a suspect/s in another vehicle and traffic may be affected in area of Wible Road at Wilson Road as the crime scene is processed.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Wible Road at Wilson Road, according to BPD.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was shot while in his vehicle by suspect/s firing from a separate moving vehicle, said BPD.

The man suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and there is no public suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

