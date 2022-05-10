BPD: Man sought in deadly hit-and-run turns himself in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man who was sought in a deadly May 3rd hit-and-run crash on Ming Avenue turned himself in Monday.

Eric Miles, 31, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and associated charges for his role in a May 3rd deadly crash in the 6100 block of Ming Avenue.

The crash happened May 3 at about 8:45 p.m. The driver of the other car died in the crash, while the passenger had moderate injuries. Authorities later identified the man killed in the crash as Christopher Lee Reyes, 24, of Bakersfield.