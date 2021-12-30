BPD: One killed, two others injured in Southwest Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said one person was killed and two other people injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said they received reports of a shooting at about 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Olmo Court. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds, said BPD.

A 17-year-old boy was declared dead at the scene, according to BPD. Another boy and a man were taken to a hospital with moderate to minor injuries, said BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective P. Hernandez at 661-326-3592, or BPD at 661-327-7111.