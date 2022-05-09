Watch
BPD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in East Bakersfield

Posted at 6:56 AM, May 09, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in East Bakersfield.

BPD said a man was struck by a car shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of East California Avenue and Baker Street.

Investigators say the unidentified man died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials say the driver didn't stop and was last seen heading north on Baker Street, said BPD.

There is no suspect information at this time, but if you know anything about the incident you should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

