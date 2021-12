BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BPD reported an assault on Nov. 30 at 1800 block of 23rd street. A man allegedly threw a rock and hit the victim on the head.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, 5’11”, brown hair, brown beard and wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact Detective K. Schlecht at (661) 326-3850 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.