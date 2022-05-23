BPD searching for suspect in Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect after two men were shot early Sunday morning in Downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said officers heard shots fired at about 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Chester Avenue.

BPD said two men refused to allow Pelezzio Reception Venue security to search for weapons and weren't allowed to enter the business. BPD said one of the men took out a gun and shot several times into a window of the business.

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, said BPD.

BPD said the suspect is only described as a Black man, 20-to-23-years-old, and with medium build.

This is an ongoing investigation, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.