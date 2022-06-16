BPD seek help IDing suspect peering into apartments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a prowling suspect who was looking into apartments on May 29th in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said the suspect was seen on his hands and knees outside an apartment looking into the window at about 3 a.m. The suspect was seen on surveillance video looking into a second apartment window at a complex in the 3100 block of Ashe Road.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s or 40s, 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-5-inches tall, weighing between 250 to 280 pounds, and last seen wearing a black t-shirt and Wrangler blue jeans.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luevano at 661-326- 3907 or BPD at 661-327-7111.