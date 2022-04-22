Watch
BPD seeking help IDing suspect in assault at Wingstop

Posted at 9:24 AM, Apr 22, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect involved in a March 8th aggravated assault of a Wingstop employee.

The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. at Wingstop at 3720 Gosford Road.

BPD said the suspect enter Wingstop and caused a disturbance after harassing a female employee. He was confronted by two employees and assaulted one of them causing a traumatic injury, said BPD.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s, 6 feet tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with a “Bakersfield” tattoo across his back and a “Cream” tattoo across his chest. He was seen wearing a white tank top, black gym shorts, black socks, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

