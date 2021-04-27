BPD seeks assistance in finding aggravated assault suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for aggravated assault.

On April 14th, shortly after 9 a.m., the suspect contacted the victim in the parking lot of the Stockdale Veterinary Hospital. An argument began between the victim and the suspect when the victim refused to give the suspect any money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, wearing a black tank top and brown pants.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective F Juarez at (661) 326-3553 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.