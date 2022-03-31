Watch
BPD seeks help identifying 2 catalytic converter theft suspects

Bakersfield Police Department
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 14:53:53-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two suspects in catalytic converter thefts and vehicle burglaries in the Bakersfield area. BPD said the suspects are targeting parking structures in the downtown area.

The first suspect is described as a man, 20 to 30 years old, between 5-foot-10-inches and six-feet tall, heavy build with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a a black hooded sweatshirt with "Cali" on the front, a white undershirt, dark pants, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

The second suspect is a woman, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-4-inches to 5-foot-6-inches tall. She was last seen wearing gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a dark green jacket, light-colored jeans, white shoes, carrying a dark purple backpack, and a black face mask covering her face.

