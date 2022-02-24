Watch
BPD seeks help identifying 2 suspects in multiple shootings, including one that was deadly

Errol Scorza was killed in one of the shootings
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks identifying two suspects believed to be involved in multiple shootings, including one that was deadly. The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.
Posted at 7:50 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 10:50:14-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks identifying two suspects believed to be involved in multiple shootings, including one that was deadly.

BPD said the first shooting happened after 1 p.m. on Nov. 28th, 2021, in the 800 block of M Street. BPD said a man suffered moderate injuries as a result of that shooting.

Forensic testing linked one of the firearms used in that shooting to the Jan. 26th slaying of Errol Scorza in the 900 block of M Street, said BPD. Similar suspect descriptions have been provided in both investigations, according to BPD.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the BPD at 661-327-7111, or the Secret Witness line at 661-322- 4040.

