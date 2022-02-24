BPD seeks help identifying 2 suspects in multiple shootings, including one that was deadly

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks identifying two suspects believed to be involved in multiple shootings, including one that was deadly.

BPD said the first shooting happened after 1 p.m. on Nov. 28th, 2021, in the 800 block of M Street. BPD said a man suffered moderate injuries as a result of that shooting.

Forensic testing linked one of the firearms used in that shooting to the Jan. 26th slaying of Errol Scorza in the 900 block of M Street, said BPD. Similar suspect descriptions have been provided in both investigations, according to BPD.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the BPD at 661-327-7111, or the Secret Witness line at 661-322- 4040.