BPD seeks help identifying robbery, catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the public's help identifying two suspects in a July 17th strong-arm robbery and catalytic converter theft in Central Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Cedar Street.

The first suspect is described as a man between 25-30 years old, slim build, with medium complexion, long brown hair in a bun, and a tattoo on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans.

The second suspect is described as a man between 25-30 years old, bald, and with a mustache goatee. he was last seen wearing a white tank top and checkered shorts.

They were seen driving in a gold or tan 2005 Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.