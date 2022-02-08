BPD seeks help identifying suspect's car in catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect's car involved in a catalytic converter theft on Jan. 25th.

BPD said the incident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the 4900 block of Stine Road near Pacheco Road.

The vehicle is described as a white newer model Volkswagen Jetta four-door car with tinted windows, a sunroof, and white rims, with a black-and-yellow spare tire on the front passenger side and the driver’s side rear tire is a different style.

Anyone with information should call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or BPD at 661-327-7111.