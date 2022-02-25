BPD seeks help identifying suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying three suspects wanted on suspicion of using stolen credit cards Feb. 12th to buy items at Costco on Rosedale Highway.

The first suspect is described as a white woman, 30-to-40-year-old, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds with long blonde hair wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a a white man, 30-to-40-year-old, between 6-feet-and-6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 275 pounds with short blonde hair and tattoos on his arms. He was seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The third suspect is described as a Black man, 30-to-40-year-old, between 5-feet-11-inches tall to 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 275 pounds with short black hair and wearing a blue/white plaid shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Dinsmore at 661-326-3511 or email him at jdinsmore@bakersfieldpd.us or call BPD at 661-327-7111.