BPD seeks help IDing catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two suspects involved in a March 31st catalytic converter theft.

BPD said the incident happened at about 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of Reeder Avenue. The suspects fled in an older white Honda CRV with two different rims with a waiting driver, said BPD.

The first suspect is described as a man, 5-foot-8-inches to 6-feet tall, weighing about 190 pounds with medium complexion, and medium build with tattoos on both arms. He was seen wearing a white collar shirt with one red thick stripe and two small black stripes, black pants, black and white vans, and a grey hat.

The second suspect is described as man, 5-foot-8-inches to 6-feet tall, weighing between 220-240 pounds, heavy set with medium complexion, with tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a black short sleeve shirt with design, blue basketball shorts and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Perez at 661-852-7040, or BPD at 661-327-7111.