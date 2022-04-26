Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

BPD seeks help IDing Fastrip armed robbery suspect

BPD seeks help IDing Fastrip armed robbery suspect
Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect wanted in a March 16th armed robbery of a Fastrip in Downtown Bakersfield. The suspect is described as a man in his late teens to mid 20s, 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, and with short black hair.
BPD seeks help IDing Fastrip armed robbery suspect
Posted at 2:57 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 17:57:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect wanted in a March 16th armed robbery of a Fastrip in Downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said the suspect fired a handgun during the incident which happened shortly after 1 a.m. but no one was injured at the store in the 1600 block of South Chester Avenue.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens to mid 20s, 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, and with short black hair. He was wearing a blue and black sweater and blue jeans and had a black handgun.

Anyone with information should call Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Positive Stories About Kern County

Kern's Kindness