BPD seeks help IDing Fastrip armed robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect wanted in a March 16th armed robbery of a Fastrip in Downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said the suspect fired a handgun during the incident which happened shortly after 1 a.m. but no one was injured at the store in the 1600 block of South Chester Avenue.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens to mid 20s, 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, and with short black hair. He was wearing a blue and black sweater and blue jeans and had a black handgun.

Anyone with information should call Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-327-7111.