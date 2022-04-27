BPD seeks help IDing suspect in Downtown Bakersfield stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect in a March 27th stabbing in Downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of 19th Street when the suspect got into an argument and stabbed a person causing minor injuries. The suspect then ran west on 19th Street, said BPD.

The suspect is described as a white man with medium build and blue hair who was wearing a leopard print shirt, blue pants, and brown shoes.

White male, blue hair, medium build, wearing a leopard print shirt, blue pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is should call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326- 3953 or BPD at 661-327-7111.