BPD seeks help IDing woman in assault at Rad Thrift Store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a woman suspected in a March 14th chemical assault of a Rad Thrift Store employee.

BPD said the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. at the business at 20 Bernard Street.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 20s, 5-foot-five-inches tall, with orange hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white head cover, sunglasses, black zippered sweatshirt, black dress, knee-high brown boots, and armed with an unknown type of chemical spray.

Anyone with information should call Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-864-5498 or BPD at 661-327-7111.