BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a serial burglary suspect wanted in connection to several separate burglaries and catalytic converter thefts was arrested Thursday.

BPD says if anyone recognizes the suspect of an alleged theft they are the victim of and haven't reported to law enforcement, to call Detective A. Kennedy at 661-326-3544.

Marlon Solares, 30, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of 13 separate counts of burglary and catalytic converter theft.