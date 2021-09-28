BPD: Shooting suspect arrested after chase ends in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department says a shooting suspect was arrested Monday night after leading police on a chase with two children in the vehicle.

According to BPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Berkshire Road and Monitor Street. The suspect vehicle was seen at Truxtun Avenue and South H Street following the victim's vehicle to the police station, according to BPD.

Officers tried tried to stop the suspect's vehicle which led to a chase with two children in the suspect's vehicle, BPD said.

The driver was arrested after surrendering in the area Panama Lane at Denman Street. The children were rescued unharmed, according to BPD.

Bryan Perez-Salcedo, 21, of Lamont was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm and felony evading.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.