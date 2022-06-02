BPD: Stabbing suspect leads officers on chase, drives off road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a stabbing suspect led police on a short chase Wednesday night and ended up driving off the road.

Police said officers received reports of a stabbing at about 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 19th Street. The stabbing victim is currently being treated for moderate injuries, said BPD.

The suspect led police on a chase in the area of Panorama Drive and River Boulevard, said BPD.

A short time later, police say the suspect drove off the road near the bluffs.

According to BPD, the suspect suffered moderate to major injuries.