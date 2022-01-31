Watch
BPD: Suspect wanted in high-speed chases arrested

Police Lights
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:27:06-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department said a man arrested Sunday night in South Bakersfield was wanted in connection for two Jan. 8th high-speed chases. BPD said they found cocaine base, fentanyl, and unregistered firearms during a search incident.

BPD said officers pulled over a vehicle and arrested the driver wanted in connection with two previous felony chase on Jan. 8th at about 6.30 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Fairview Road.

During the two high-speed chases, Billy Thompson, 47, of Bakersfield, failed to stop and lead officers on a high-speed chase that officers canceled due to public safety concerns, according to BPD.

Billy Thompson, 47, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, gang participation, possession of a controlled substance for sales, speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour and other charges associated with the Jan. 8th chases.

BPD said Thompson is a non-violent AB 109 early release offender.

