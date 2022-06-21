BPD: Suspected car-to-car shooting reported on Stockdale Hwy.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said two women were injured Monday in a suspected car-to-car shooting on Stockdale Highway in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway.

An initial investigation found it was likely a car-to-car shooting, said BPD. Police say the suspect vehicle left the area after the shooting and the victims left on foot after abandoning their vehicle.

About 30 minutes after the shooting, two women went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, said BPD. Police said the two women were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and left on foot with other people in the vehicle.

Another vehicle was struck and the motorist wasn't injured, said BPD.

This is an ongoing investigation and police said no suspect information is available to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.