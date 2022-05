BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, two people were injured Sunday night in a shooting near Panorama Park in Northeast Bakersfield.

Emergency crews were called to the area late Sunday night where they found two people with gunshot wounds, said police

one victim had major injuries and another had minor injuries, said BPD.

No arrests have been made and there is no suspect description at this time, according to BPD.