BPD: Two suspects arrested in Central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said two suspects were arrested Friday in a shooting that injured two people in Central Bakersfield. Police said the incident happened when the suspects confronted a man and then shot him multiple times.

BPD said officers were patrolling the area of 4th Street and Union Avenue before 2:30 a.m. when a shooting occurred.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Union Avenue and two suspects were arrested trying to leave the area. BPD said one of the suspects got rid of a firearm which was found later.

A man and a woman were injured in the incident and taken to a local hospital, said BPD. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition, said BPD. Police said the woman was an uninvolved bystander who suffered minor injuries.

Joshua Smith, 27, and Ronald Goosby, 36, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, gang participation and weapons violations. Goosby was also arrested for a parole violation warrant.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.