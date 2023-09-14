BPD uses ShotSpotter to trace gunfire; 1 arrested for negligent discharge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested Joshua Juarez, 33, for negligently discharging a firearm in a neighborhood.

On September 13 just before 8:30 pm, BPD received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 300 block of South Haley Street in Bakersfield. When officers arrived to the scene, they found several spent shell casings in the front yard of the property at 333 S. Haley St.

According to the BPD press release on this matter, investigators found surveillance video showing Juarez shooting a firearm in the front yard of the residence. Juarez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for willfully discharging a firearm in a negligent manner.

BPD's investigation determined that no one had been injured, but they are encouraging anyone with any additional information to contact them at 327-7111.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

