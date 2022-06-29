BPD: Woman injured in shooting at 7-Eleven

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a woman was injured Tuesday after a shooting inside a Central Bakersfield 7-Eleven.

BPD said officers received reports of the shooting shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Columbus Street.

A preliminary investigation found that a man was involved in a verbal argument with two other men inside 7-Eleven, one of the men pulled out a firearm and fired several times at the first man, said BPD.

BPD said all three men left before officers arrived.

A woman inside the 7-Eleven fell and was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, said BPD.

BPD said no victims having gunshot wounds have been found.

This is an on-going investigation and at this time no arrests have been made and there is no suspect description available for the public, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.