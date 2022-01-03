Buck Owens guitar stolen from Bakersfield post office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a guitar once owned by the late Buck Owens was stolen from a local post office.

The guitar was stolen back on December 28th from the U.S. Post Office located on Minner Avenue. Three days later, police found a "portion" of the guitar in an abandoned building in the 2700 block of O Street.

Several search warrants have since been executed and the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Buck Owens was a popular country singer in the late '50s through the '60s. He had 21 number 1 hits and pioneered what came to be called the "Bakersfield Sound," named after his adopted home city.

Anyone with information may contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.

