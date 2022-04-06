Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Cal City murder suspect due in court Wednesday

Desiree Thompson disappeared in 2012
The man arrested on suspicion of murdering California City woman Desiree Thompson is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing Wednesday.
Desiree Thompson, California City
Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 13:19:23-04

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The man arrested on suspicion of murdering California City woman Desiree Thompson is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

The case was considered cold, as the victim first went missing back in 2012. But, after ten years Cal City police found and identified her remains and arrested a potential suspect, Jose William Lara.

WATCH ALSO: Missing for a Decade: The Desiree Thompson story

Missing for a Decade: The Desiree Thompson story

Lara is set to appear in court at 3 p.m. and is currently being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen

Bakersfield 3: The Trial of Matthew Queen