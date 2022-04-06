Cal City murder suspect due in court Wednesday

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KERO) — The man arrested on suspicion of murdering California City woman Desiree Thompson is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

The case was considered cold, as the victim first went missing back in 2012. But, after ten years Cal City police found and identified her remains and arrested a potential suspect, Jose William Lara.

Lara is set to appear in court at 3 p.m. and is currently being held without bail.