Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

California cops checking report of screams find body in SUV

Police Tape (FILE)
23ABC News
Police Tape (FILE)
Posted at 3:46 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 18:46:08-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police who responded to reports of screams from a sports utility over the weekend arrested a man after officers found the body of another man inside the SUV.

Anaheim police say in a statement that officers Sunday morning saw a man getting out of the SUV that was parked in a residential neighborhood.

The man who had been exiting the SUV was detained and police said there were no other suspects and no threat to the community.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending notification of relatives.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!