California gun bust leads to charges of $600,000 in fraud

Pandemic-related unemployment fraud
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 01:31:28-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say what started as a gun bust has led investigators to uncover $600,000 in pandemic-related fraud from California's unemployment agency.

Adrian Sykes was arrested Monday for the second time in the case, this time in Las Vegas. He was initially arrested in February after Sacramento County prosecutors say a traffic stop and search of his house found six guns and six unemployment agency debit cards.

Prosecutors allege Sykes and his girlfriend filed 35 fraudulent claims and obtained more than $600,000 using personal identifying information from victims nationwide.

Sacramento County prosecutors say they don’t know if either has an attorney.

