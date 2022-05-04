Watch
California man guilty of murder in 2019 double killing

Posted at 8:33 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 23:33:52-04

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 38-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of murder for the 2019 slayings of a man and woman at a Southern California condominium.

Prosecutors said Jamon Buggs shot Darren Partch and Wendi Miller in a fit of jealousy over their relationships with his estranged girlfriend.

Buggs’ defense attorneys never disputed that he killed the pair.

Instead, they argued that Buggs committed the slayings in the heat of passion and should be convicted of a lesser charge.

Sentencing is set for June 3.

Buggs faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

