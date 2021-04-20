Watch
California woman charged in deaths of her young 3 children

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - In this April 12, 2021, file photo, photos, candles, flowers and balloons are placed as a memorial for three children who were killed at the Royal Villa apartments complex in the Reseda section of Los Angeles. Liliana Carrillo, 30, has been charged with killing her three young children in Los Angeles earlier this month, prosecutors said Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
California Children Drowned
Posted at 10:17 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 13:28:49-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California woman has been charged with killing her three young children in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says Liliana Carrillo was charged Monday with three counts of murder, with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon against her youngest child.

It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Carrillo admitted to drowning her 3-year-old daughter Joanna, her 2-year-old son Terry and 6-month-old daughter Sierra during a jailhouse interview.

The attack occurred April 10 in the Reseda neigh

