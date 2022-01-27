Watch
CHP: K9 officer finds about 45 kilos of cocaine during search on Hwy. 99

Posted at 8:52 AM, Jan 27, 2022
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol says an officer with a K9 partner found about 45 kilos of cocaine after a vehicle was stopped for speeding and searched Wednesday afternoon on northbound Hwy. 99.

CHP says the incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Hwy. 99, north of Sandrini Road, after a white Toyota Camry was pulled over for speeding.

The officer deployed his K9 partner for a sniff of the vehicle and the K9 alerted the officer to the odor of drugs, according to CHP.

The officer conducted a probable cause search and found about 45 kilos of cocaine in the trunk of the car.

The Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Team Team arrested the 29-year-old driver from Fresno.

