CHP officer, K9 find 15 pounds of pills believed to contain fentanyl

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A California Highway Patrol officer and K9 discover 15 pounds of counterfeit pills believed to contain fentanyl during search after a Feb. 11th traffic stop in Merced County.

According to the CHP, a driver in a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata was pulled over shortly after 2 p.m. for following a vehicle too closely on I-5, north of Hwy. 152, in Merced County. The CHP officer brought in K9 Beny and the K9 detected drugs, according to CHP.

The officer found about 15 pounds of counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl while searching the car, according to CHP.

Jesus Andres Ochoa, 33, of Mesa, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and transporting narcotics across noncontiguous counties. CHP said the estimated street value of the pills is over $1 million.