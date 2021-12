BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed after a roller over crash involving a carjacking, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.

Southbound lanes of Old River Road are currently closed as an investigation continues.

The crash involved a black or grey Dodge Charger and a white RV, according to CHP. The Charger was the vehicle involved in the roll over and was stolen at gun point, according to CHP.