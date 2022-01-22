Watch
CHP reports largest fentanyl bust in valley history thanks to K9

Posted at 5:04 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 20:04:37-05

MERCED, Calif. (KERO) — Largest fentanyl bust in central valley history comes from a police officer with four legs.

According to CHP Merced, thanks to K9 Beny they were able to retrieve 75 pounds of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that they believe had fentanyl in them.

After stopping a 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan for speeding, a CHP officer noticed suspicious activity which led him to have Beny sniff the exterior of the car.

Beny detected narcotics after a search of the car. The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of cocaine for sale.

According to CHP, the street value of the pills is around $3,000,000.

