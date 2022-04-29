CHP: Sacramento couple arrested in kids' abduction in Kern County

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a Sacramento couple were arrested Friday in Kern County in the abduction of their two children.

CHP said the Sacramento Police Department told officers shortly before midnight Thursday the suspects' SUV was in the Bakersfield area of State Road.

Officers saw the suspect's Black 2020 Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Hwy. 99 toward east Hwy. 58 and Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted setting up a traffic stop. The suspects were stopped on Hwy. 58, west of Tower Line Road, said CHP.

Holbert Keith Jr., 37, and Herlia Maria Delarrazabal, 38, were arrested without incident, said CHP. The two children, a 17-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, were placed into protective custody and will be placed with the Yolo County Child Protective Services.

The Sacramento Police Department will be investigating the incident and Keith Jr. and Delarrazabal are being taken to Sacramento to face charges.