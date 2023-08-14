Watch Now
CHP task force arrests 51 in organized retail crime operation

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force conducted a series of "Blitz" operations over the weekend which, in addition to the arrests, recovered nearly $60,000 in stolen goods.
Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 19:46:02-04

The California Highway Patrol Central Division's Organized Retail Crime Task Force is announcing that they've arrested 51 suspects and recovered 697 stolen items representing over $58,000 in value through a series of "Blitz" operations over the weekend.

On Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13, CHP personnel conducted 3 separate operations in Fresno and Kern Counties, including the Walmart Supercenter at Shaw and Bradley Avenues in Fresno.

This "Blitz" operation was a joint effort between public law enforcement and private sector business owners to confront and reduce organized retail theft. CHP says more operations like this will be conducted in the Central Valley as part of the state's ongoing response to organized retail theft.

The California Highway Patrol encourages any members of the public with information about organized retail theft operations to email the task force at CHP-ORCTF-Central@CHP.gov

