Classmate held in stabbing of Southern California girl

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl walking home from a Southern California high school was stabbed repeatedly until witnesses detained the assailant, who police identified as a boy from the same school.

The girl was attacked Wednesday afternoon in the city of Montclair, east of Los Angeles.

Police say the assailant approached from behind and stabbed the girl in the head with a knife.

Witnesses intervened, stopped the assault, and detained the suspect until officers arrived.

Police say the girl's wounds are not life-threatening and she is expected to recover.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.