DELANO, Cailf. (KERO) — According to the Delano Police Department, a suspect robbed the County Line Market at about 8:07 p.m. on August 22nd.

The suspect demanded money from the cash register from a worker at knifepoint, according to police. The suspect fled after taking the money.

County Line Market robbery in Delano caught on video

If anyone is able to identify the suspect depicted in the video surveillance footage, should call Detective Joe Madrigal at 661-720-5527 or if you wish to remain anonymous you may call the tip line at 661-721-3369 refer to case #21-02972.

