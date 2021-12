CLOVIS, Calif. (KERO) — According to Clovis Police Department, a Bakersfield woman was arrested for murder in Clovis, California.

CPD reported that they responded to welfare check on a family member and found a man dead in his home.

The detectives arrested 57-year-old Mary Sanchez of Bakersfield after investigating the death of 67-year-old Steven Rogers. They believe that the two had been in a relationship.

Sanchez is in the Fresno County Jail for one count of homicide.